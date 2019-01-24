Kodanad estate case: At least 1,500 DMK cadres arrested after Raj Bhavan march demanding probe

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: At least 1,500 cadre of the opposition DMK were arrested on Thursday for staging a demonstration near Raj Bhavan in Chennai, demanding the Governor to order a probe into the Kodanad murder and burglary case. The protest paralysed traffic in Guindy and surrounding areas for two hours.

The DMK Chennai district unit had gathered at Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Guindy, near Raj Bhavan, under the leadership of MLAs and district secretaries of DMK Chennai district unit, J Anbazhagan, M Subramaniyan and Sekar Babu. During the protest, they raised slogans against Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The protestors demanded a probe into the Kodanad case and the resignation of the CM. A minor scuffle broke out following an effort to arrest the cadre. Though several men were arrested, a section squatted on the road, demanding they be allowed to proceed towards Raj Bhavan. Later, MK Stalin, DMK president, visited the Race Course ground, where the arrested DMK cadre were detained, and met them.

During his visit, he spoke to the press.”The DMK has submitted a petition with the Governor and listed four demands in connection with the Kodanad murder case, including the initiation of an investigation under the supervision of a High Court judge. But, there is no impact from the Governor’s side over our petition. Hence, the DMK staged the demonstration,” he elaborated.