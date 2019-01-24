Home Cities Chennai

Locals act, save Chitlapakkam dumpsite

Quick resident intervention saves the Chitlapakkam dumpyard, which is being reclaimed, from becoming a construction waste site. 

Published: 24th January 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Quick resident intervention saves the Chitlapakkam dumpyard, which is being reclaimed, from becoming a construction waste site. 

Residents noticed local contractors dumping bitumen chunks in the dumpyard on Wednesday morning and raised an alarm. “Lorries began emptying road milling waste in the morning even as the municipal waste is being emptied from the site,” said Balachandar, a local activist, emphasising that preventing dumping of any form is the first step towards reclaiming it.

Residents contacted the Public Works Department to immediately ensure removal of the bitumen chunks from the former dumpsite. “PWD assistant engineer Gujaraj responded promptly and assured action,” said Balachandar. 

By the evening, a PWD official was sent to the spot to oversee the removal of waste. And most of bitumen chunks were removed by the evening, residents told Express. 

This dumping of bitumen chunks by local contractors comes less than a month after the dumpsite burst into flames and covered the surrounding areas with thick smog. 

The Chitlapakkam panchayat executive officer, Venkatesan, who is overseeing the reclamation of the dumpsite was unavailable for comment. 

Dumping waste
This dumping of bitumen chunks by local contractors comes less than a month after the dumpsite burst into flames and covered the surrounding areas with thick smog. The Chitlapakkam panchayat executive officer, Venkatesan, who is overseeing the reclamation of the dumpsite was unavailable for comment. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chitlapakkam dumpyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp