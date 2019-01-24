Locals act, save Chitlapakkam dumpsite

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Quick resident intervention saves the Chitlapakkam dumpyard, which is being reclaimed, from becoming a construction waste site.

Residents noticed local contractors dumping bitumen chunks in the dumpyard on Wednesday morning and raised an alarm. “Lorries began emptying road milling waste in the morning even as the municipal waste is being emptied from the site,” said Balachandar, a local activist, emphasising that preventing dumping of any form is the first step towards reclaiming it.

Residents contacted the Public Works Department to immediately ensure removal of the bitumen chunks from the former dumpsite. “PWD assistant engineer Gujaraj responded promptly and assured action,” said Balachandar.

By the evening, a PWD official was sent to the spot to oversee the removal of waste. And most of bitumen chunks were removed by the evening, residents told Express.

This dumping of bitumen chunks by local contractors comes less than a month after the dumpsite burst into flames and covered the surrounding areas with thick smog.

The Chitlapakkam panchayat executive officer, Venkatesan, who is overseeing the reclamation of the dumpsite was unavailable for comment.

