Mahalingapuram in dire need of attention

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Proper roads, stormwater drains and garbage collection still remain a rarity, for the residents of Mahalingapuram in Kodambakkam. When CE visited the locality, we were welcomed by broken roads and hanging electricity wires amid heaps of garbage.

“I have been living in Mahalingapuram for the past six years and we have been facing the same issues. Each time we go to Corporation officials, they cite shortage of funds and suggest temporary arrangements,” said Syed Ibrahim, a resident of Vijayalakshmi Street.

Stormwater drain lids were broken a few months after they were constructed. When the residents asked the Corporation to replace the lids, they had covered them with concrete slabs instead. With vehicular movements, the slabs broke in no time. Also, many visit Mahalingapuram Ayyappa temple during this time of the year. Poor roads, traffic blocks have become common in the area.

“The residents dispose waste in the corners of the street. Birds often scatter the garbage and leave them outside homes, thereby stinking up the whole locality. The conservancy workers clear the garbage only twice or thrice in a month,” said P Vidhya, another resident.