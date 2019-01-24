Home Cities Chennai

Mahalingapuram in dire need of attention

Proper roads, stormwater drains and garbage collection still remain a rarity, for the residents of Mahalingapuram in Kodambakkam.

Published: 24th January 2019 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Conservancy workers rarely collect garbage  Abhishak G

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Proper roads, stormwater drains and garbage collection still remain a rarity, for the residents of Mahalingapuram in Kodambakkam. When CE visited the locality, we were welcomed by broken roads and hanging electricity wires amid heaps of garbage. 

“I have been living in Mahalingapuram for the past six years and we have been facing the same issues. Each time we go to Corporation officials, they cite shortage of funds and suggest temporary arrangements,” said Syed Ibrahim, a resident of Vijayalakshmi Street.

Stormwater drain lids were broken a few months after they were constructed. When the residents asked the Corporation to replace the lids, they had covered them with concrete slabs instead. With vehicular movements, the slabs broke in no time. Also, many visit Mahalingapuram Ayyappa temple during this time of the year. Poor roads, traffic blocks have become common in the area.

“The residents dispose waste in the corners of the street. Birds often scatter the garbage and leave them outside homes, thereby stinking up the whole locality. The conservancy workers clear the garbage only twice or thrice in a month,” said P Vidhya, another resident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp