Marijuana trade war led to criminal’s murder, say police; four arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after history-sheeter Kumaresan was hacked to death in full public view in Arumbakkam, police have arrested four persons including the main accused Devasagayam alias Sagayaraj (33). Other suspects have been identified as Karthik (30), Guru Minesh Kumar (25) and Sridhar (26). “Sagayaraj and Kumaresan were once friends and partners in ganja peddling in Choolaimedu. However, differences erupted between them after Kumaresan’s men murdered Sagayaraj’s aides Raji and Yuvaraj a few years ago.

Since then, Kumaresan started dominating the ganja business and even resorted to snatching ganja from Sagayaraj’s men. So, Sagayaraj decided to put an end to this by eliminating Kumaresan,” said police based on their inquiry. Sagayaraj hatched a plan after Kumaresan came out of prison two months ago in connection with Yuvaraj’s murder case. On Monday, when he returned from Poonamallee court on his bike after appearing in the murder case, three men intercepted him near D G Vaishnav College and hacked him to death.