Nirmala reviews PMJAY

CHENNAI: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar visited Institute of Child Health, Egmore, and reviewed the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana scheme at the hospital.

Nirmala Sitharaman met the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana scheme and interacted with them. “The minister enquired with the patients as to how they came to know about the scheme and what were the formalities they had to complete to avail the scheme,” the source added.