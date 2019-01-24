Panel to oversee campaigns announced by AIADMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As Lok Sabha elections are nearing, Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam have announced a committee to oversee campaigning on Wednesday.

An AIADMK release said the panel would oversee election campaigning work by vote canvassers for Lok Sabha 2019 elections.

Members of Parliament M Thambidurai who is also AIADMK propaganda secretary, AIADMK parliamentary party head P Venugopal, AIADMK organising secretaries Dindigul C Sreenivasan and K A Sengottaiyan, party spokespersons B Valarmathi and S Gokula Indira and propaganda deputy secretary Vaigaiselvan are members of committee to oversee campaign works, the release said.