Panel to oversee campaigns announced by AIADMK
Published: 24th January 2019 03:17 AM | Last Updated: 24th January 2019 04:39 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: As Lok Sabha elections are nearing, Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam have announced a committee to oversee campaigning on Wednesday.
An AIADMK release said the panel would oversee election campaigning work by vote canvassers for Lok Sabha 2019 elections.
Members of Parliament M Thambidurai who is also AIADMK propaganda secretary, AIADMK parliamentary party head P Venugopal, AIADMK organising secretaries Dindigul C Sreenivasan and K A Sengottaiyan, party spokespersons B Valarmathi and S Gokula Indira and propaganda deputy secretary Vaigaiselvan are members of committee to oversee campaign works, the release said.