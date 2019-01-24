Home Cities Chennai

Railways extends 2 trains to Madurai & Arakkonam in TN

One of the long-pending demands of Vellore district rail passengers for having additional train to Arakkonam in the late evening is set to be fulfilled.

Published: 24th January 2019 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: One of the long-pending demands of Vellore district rail passengers for having additional train to Arakkonam in the late evening is set to be fulfilled. The Railway Ministry on Wednesday approved the proposal to extend 22 trains to various destinations across country with an objective to utilise the idle rakes.

In Tamil Nadu, the Salem-Katpadi MEMU local has been extended up to Arakkonam while the Bikanir-Chennai weekly express will run up to Madurai, said a release from the Southern Railway on Wednesday. 
The Salem-Katpadi MEMU local, which reaches Katpadi at 8.55 pm, will be extended up to Arakkonam at Mukundarayapuram, Walajah Road and Sholingur. Similarly, on the return journey, the train will start from Arakkonam the next day. However, train schedule is yet to be finalised, said official sources. 

The Chennai-Bikanir-Chennai Anuvrat Weekly Express has also been extended to commence from Madurai with additional stoppages at Chennai Egmore (instead of Chennai Central), Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Ariyalur, Srirangam, Tiruchchirappalli, Dindigul and Kodaikanal Road. 

Similarly, the Villupuram-Kharagpur-Villupuram Express (bi-weekly) express has been extended upto Purulia (West Bengal) with additional stoppages at Hijli, Midnapore, Bishnupur, Bankura and Adra.
The date of extension and schedule of trains will be notified shortly, added the press release from railway added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp