Railways extends 2 trains to Madurai & Arakkonam in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: One of the long-pending demands of Vellore district rail passengers for having additional train to Arakkonam in the late evening is set to be fulfilled. The Railway Ministry on Wednesday approved the proposal to extend 22 trains to various destinations across country with an objective to utilise the idle rakes.

In Tamil Nadu, the Salem-Katpadi MEMU local has been extended up to Arakkonam while the Bikanir-Chennai weekly express will run up to Madurai, said a release from the Southern Railway on Wednesday.

The Salem-Katpadi MEMU local, which reaches Katpadi at 8.55 pm, will be extended up to Arakkonam at Mukundarayapuram, Walajah Road and Sholingur. Similarly, on the return journey, the train will start from Arakkonam the next day. However, train schedule is yet to be finalised, said official sources.

The Chennai-Bikanir-Chennai Anuvrat Weekly Express has also been extended to commence from Madurai with additional stoppages at Chennai Egmore (instead of Chennai Central), Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam, Ariyalur, Srirangam, Tiruchchirappalli, Dindigul and Kodaikanal Road.

Similarly, the Villupuram-Kharagpur-Villupuram Express (bi-weekly) express has been extended upto Purulia (West Bengal) with additional stoppages at Hijli, Midnapore, Bishnupur, Bankura and Adra.

The date of extension and schedule of trains will be notified shortly, added the press release from railway added.