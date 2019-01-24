Home Cities Chennai

Rapido bike taxi launched in the city

Bengaluru-based Rapido Bike launched their bike taxi operations in Chennai on Wednesday. RJ Balaji was the chief guest of the event.

Published: 24th January 2019 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bengaluru-based Rapido Bike launched their bike taxi operations in Chennai on Wednesday. RJ Balaji was the chief guest of the event. Rapido aims to simplify commuting, enabling motorists navigate small roads and traffic snarls conveniently.

“Rapido aims to provide economical, cost-effective, fuel-efficient and time-saving transport. The organisation wants to tackle the issues that commuters face due to heavy traffic conditions, especially during the morning rush hours. It offers commuters the alternative option of a bike instead of a car or public transport to navigate through traffic snarls quickly and reach your destination on time,” said Shravana, regional manager, Rapido.

To avail Rapido’s services, you have to download the Rapido mobile app and book your ride, like other app-based cab service. A rider, aka ‘Rapido Captain’, will pick you up from your location and drop you off at your destination. You will be charged a base fare of `15 plus a distance charge of `3 per kilometre. In the wake of the launch, Rapido is offering introductory rates of `19 up to 3 km. 
Shravana added that nearly 500 bike taxis have been launched in the city, and background checks have been done on all the drivers. Though you don’t get to choose the bike you want to travel on, you can be assured that it is not over 10 years old.

The company issues shower caps and helmets to its Captains and customers. Rapido’s services are currently available in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Madurai, Hyderabad, Gurugram and 20 other cities in India. They plan to launch the service in Salem next month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp