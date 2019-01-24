Rapido bike taxi launched in the city

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bengaluru-based Rapido Bike launched their bike taxi operations in Chennai on Wednesday. RJ Balaji was the chief guest of the event. Rapido aims to simplify commuting, enabling motorists navigate small roads and traffic snarls conveniently.

“Rapido aims to provide economical, cost-effective, fuel-efficient and time-saving transport. The organisation wants to tackle the issues that commuters face due to heavy traffic conditions, especially during the morning rush hours. It offers commuters the alternative option of a bike instead of a car or public transport to navigate through traffic snarls quickly and reach your destination on time,” said Shravana, regional manager, Rapido.

To avail Rapido’s services, you have to download the Rapido mobile app and book your ride, like other app-based cab service. A rider, aka ‘Rapido Captain’, will pick you up from your location and drop you off at your destination. You will be charged a base fare of `15 plus a distance charge of `3 per kilometre. In the wake of the launch, Rapido is offering introductory rates of `19 up to 3 km.

Shravana added that nearly 500 bike taxis have been launched in the city, and background checks have been done on all the drivers. Though you don’t get to choose the bike you want to travel on, you can be assured that it is not over 10 years old.

The company issues shower caps and helmets to its Captains and customers. Rapido’s services are currently available in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Coimbatore, Tiruchy, Madurai, Hyderabad, Gurugram and 20 other cities in India. They plan to launch the service in Salem next month.