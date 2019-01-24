Suicide? Teen falls off third floor room window, dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old boy fell from a service apartment in T Nagar and died in the wee hours of Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Shah Rukh Khan (19) of Melur in Madurai, a third-year Diploma student, who had come to Chennai along with 102 other batchmates to participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in Guindy on Tuesday, said police.

“They had been made to stay in the Rajalakshmi Service Apartments at Crescent Park in T Nagar. Shah Rukh Khan shared the room number 305 on the third floor, with his friends, Sukesh, Krishnakumar and Jamal. His friends told police that Shah Rukh Khan kept checking his phone till late night until they went to sleep,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, at around 4.30 am on Wednesday, the apartment in-charge Sathish noticed Shah Rukh Khan lying in a pool of blood on the ground and alerted police. Since the window of his room was open, police suspect that he could have either slipped and fallen from there or jumped to kill himself. His body was sent to Government Royapettah Hospital for postmortem.

Mambalam police have registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC and further investigation is on.