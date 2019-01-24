The weak link: Will road between JK Salai to Madipakkam be built?

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A link road that will connect Madipakkam to areas like Puzuthivakkam, Adambakkam and Meenambakkam is unable to be constructed by the Corporation due to blatant encroachment. If the road from JK Salai to Bazaar Road in Madipakkam is constructed, traffic congestion in the locality will reduce, along with improved connectivity that will benefit 30,000 residents said locals.

In Madipakkam, a private commercial establishment has illegally occupied about 1,300 sq ft of government land on Bazaar Road which is located at the place through which the link road needs to be laid. The Village Administration Officer of Sholinganallur Taluk confirmed that the encroached land fell under the Meichal Vaikal Poramboke category which was originally used for grazing and for excess water to drain into nearby lakes. When the Madipakkam layout was first created in 1973, a piece of leftover land was formed which was later encroached to build a private hardware store in 2011.

Madhavan S, a resident of Ram Nagar North, who has been actively following up this issue for the last six years, found that the builder had created fake documents to encroach ‘Tharisi’ or gift land which belongs to the government. Due to his persistent efforts, on January 10, Corporation officials from Zone 14 have directed the officials from the Sholinganallur Tahsildar office to survey the land again and freshly demarcate the area to find out the extent of encroachment.

According to the Field Measurement Book given by the Tahsildar office, land given to the owner of the store measured 40 ft by 49 ft. But in the sale deed of the property, the measurement was recorded as 40 ft by 100 ft, a clear case of discrepancy. “Mohan V, the owner of the store, has illegally occupied 13 ft where he has built a godown. Also, the 1973 map of Ram Nagar according to which all houses are still located, clearly specified a 30 ft link road connecting JK Road and Bazaar Road. This shows that if not for the encroachment, the road can be built,” he added.

After going through various documents like original sale deed of the property and Encumbrance Certificate, Madhavan found that location of the plot is falsely given as Ma Po Si Nagar in Pallikaranai and Ayya Nagar in Velachery. “Of the original 4,000 odd sq ft plot, Patta was availed only for a portion of 1,700 odd sq ft. The remaining land which the store is occupying has no proper documents to establish ownership. Corporation officials from Puzuthivakkam also admitted that these were fake documents to hide that it was an encroachment,” said Madhavan.

When Express contacted officials from Sholinganallur Tahsildar office, they confirmed that the link road will be built by the Corporation soon once the area is surveyed. “Most officials are busy with inspection duty to oversee the work being carried out at polling stations. After January 31, a surveyor will measure the land necessary to build the road. After we hand out this data, its the Corporation’s responsibility to lay the road,” said the official.