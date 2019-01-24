The world framed in students’ lens

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: At the auditorium in MOP Vaishnav College for Women, 220 photographs taken by the second- and third-year Visual Communication students were displayed. The eighth edition of the exhibition, Positives 2019, contains photographs from the Vijay Vilas Palace in Gujarat to Vagator Beach in Goa.

The collection of photographs is from the students’ visit to Gujarat, Goa and Rajasthan as part of their photography course in their second and third year. The current batch of third-year students visited Gujarat and Goa in 2017 and 2018, and the second-year students visited Rajasthan in 2018. The objective of these trips were to give students a new landscape to photograph to hone their skills.

Some pictures, however, such as an extreme close-up of a water droplet taken by 20-year-old Lavanya Sai Sivalinga, were taken outside of their trip for their regular classes. “I needed a macro lens, but I had a different lens. The camera couldn’t shake at all. I looked it up on the Internet and took the picture with my regular camera, and then cropped the picture and zoomed in. That’s why if you see the original picture, it’s wider than what I took,” said the third-year Visual Communication student. She took the picture using her Nikon D-7000 camera with an 18-55 mm lens, and used it to photograph a mixture of dish soap, glycerin and water.

A picture of a couple in Primrose Hill, London; a picture of a cheetah jumping off a tree from Nairobi, Kenya; and a picture of the cliff on which the Paro Taktsang, a holy Buddhist site in Bhutan — these are but few of the pictures the students took on their vacation or free time at Positives 2019, which was inaugurated by Indraneel Das, resident editor, The New Indian Express, in the presence of Lalitha Balakrishnan, principal of the college, and S Jayashree, HoD, Visual Communication.

“I never give the students any instructions. Whatever they need is already told in class, and intervention while taking a photograph is a disturbance,” said Amalore Edward, who teaches the students graphic design and photography.

(The exhibition is open for the public at the college till January 27. For details, call: 28330262)