Home Cities Chennai

The world framed in students’ lens

At the auditorium in MOP Vaishnav College for Women, 220 photographs taken by the second- and third-year Visual Communication students were displayed.

Published: 24th January 2019 02:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2019 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Positives 2019 marks the 20th year of the department  Aswhin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: At the auditorium in MOP Vaishnav College for Women, 220 photographs taken by the second- and third-year Visual Communication students were displayed. The eighth edition of the exhibition, Positives 2019, contains photographs from the Vijay Vilas Palace in Gujarat to Vagator Beach in Goa.

The collection of photographs is from the students’ visit to Gujarat, Goa and Rajasthan as part of their photography course in their second and third year. The current batch of third-year students visited Gujarat and Goa in 2017 and 2018, and the second-year students visited Rajasthan in 2018. The objective of these trips were to give students a new landscape to photograph to hone their skills.
Some pictures, however, such as an extreme close-up of a water droplet taken by 20-year-old Lavanya Sai Sivalinga, were taken outside of their trip for their regular classes. “I needed a macro lens, but I had a different lens. The camera couldn’t shake at all. I looked it up on the Internet and took the picture with my regular camera, and then cropped the picture and zoomed in. That’s why if you see the original picture, it’s wider than what I took,” said the third-year Visual Communication student. She took the picture using her Nikon D-7000 camera with an 18-55 mm lens, and used it to photograph a mixture of dish soap, glycerin and water.

A picture of a couple in Primrose Hill, London; a picture of a cheetah jumping off a tree from Nairobi, Kenya; and a picture of the cliff on which the Paro Taktsang, a holy Buddhist site in Bhutan — these are but few of the pictures the students took on their vacation or free time at Positives 2019, which was inaugurated by Indraneel Das, resident editor, The New Indian Express, in the presence of Lalitha Balakrishnan, principal of the college, and S Jayashree, HoD, Visual Communication.
“I never give the students any instructions. Whatever they need is already told in class, and intervention while taking a photograph is a disturbance,” said Amalore Edward, who teaches the students graphic design and photography.
(The exhibition is open for the public at the college till January 27. For details, call: 28330262)

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp