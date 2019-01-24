Work on pedestraian plaza slows down, residents rue

Home Cities Chennai

By KV Navya
CHENNAI: The commuters and shoppers at T Nagar and nearby areas rue that the work on much delayed pedestrian plaza under the Smart City Mission which kick-started in May 2018, is being carried out at snail’s pace. A couple of months ago the Greater Chennai Corporation officials declared that the work would be completed by March 2019. However, the public think otherwise.
The project entails provision of pedestrian-friendly footpath on the 1.45 km stretch of Theyagaraya Road between Panagal Park and Anna Salai. 

“It has been six months since we have been walking on roads as pavements on both sides of the road have been dug up. When we previously asked the workmen, they said work will pick pace after festival holidays, but looks like it has only slowed down,” said Abdul Nawaz, a long-time resident of the area.
While the work on pavements near Panagal Park is almost complete, there has been no headway in the other three phases — Panagal Park to Thanikachalam Road, Thanikachalam Road to Boag Road junction, and from Boag Road to Anna Salai.

Once the pedestrian plaza is set, only MTC buses and two-wheelers will be allowed to go between Panagal Park and Thanikachalam Road junction. 

“The carriageway space between Panagal Park and Thanikachalam Road will be reduced to 3.5 m on both sides, and the pedestrian walkway will be 10 m to 12 m in width. What is the need to increase the width of the pavement so much as it will only be utilised by encroachers. If it really is for ‘Smart’ City, then it need not provide such wide space for pedestrians. In fact, it can be reduced by half,” said  S Jayaraman from T Nagar Residents Welfare Association.  

When contacted, an official said lack of funds hindered the pace of the project initially and now it is because of the delay in procurement of construction material. “We are pushing our personnel to complete the work as soon as possible. When it is completed, it will be of great benefit to the residents and commuters,” he said.

