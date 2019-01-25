Ayanavaram child rape case: 14 of the accused men seek trial by a new judge, claim bias

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Fourteen of the 17 accused in the Ayanavaram child rape case have approached the Madras High Court, seeking trial by a different judge. They have alleged that R N Manjula, the judge of the Mahila Court currently conducting the trial, has been acting in a biased manner.

The case of sexual assault of a child with disabilities shocked the State in July 2018 when the city police arrested 17 men working as staff in a gated community at Ayanavaram.

The trial of the horrific case has been pending before the Mahila Court and relatives of some of the accused had already claimed that their kin had been implicated in a false case.

While the examination of the witnesses was taking place on a daily basis, on Thursday, counsel representing 14 of the 17 accused submitted before the trial court judge that they have filed a transfer petition in the Madras High Court seeking trial by a different judge.

One of the main allegations levelled in the petition was that during the examination of the victim child, her sister was continuously tutoring the child.

“During the chief (examination) the sister (name withheld) kept prompting the victim about thrice and the counsels for the accused kept objecting to the same. The prompt was heard by the victim and she answered as per the prompt and the same was recorded (as the victim’s statement by the court),” read the petition filed by the counsel of the accused in the Madras High Court. The petition alleged that the special public prosecutor of the case has been “putting words in the mouth of the victim”.

The petition alleged that the court and the prosecution are “not even considering the accused and their counsels as human beings”.

12th accused slammed for appealing for discharge

The Madras High Court has pulled up one of the 17 accused in the teenage girl rape case in Ayanavaram, for approaching it with a plea to discharge him from the case. “It is indeed an audacious move to file the present revision petition against the order passed by the trial court in dismissing the discharge petition, when, prima facie, there exist materials to proceed against him by the prosecution,” Justice V Parthiban said.

The judge was dismissing a revision petition from Deen Dayalan, the 12th accused in the case, on January 11 last.

His discharge petition was rejected by the Mahila Court, on December 12, 2018.

The judge said that instead of facing the trial to prove his innocence, the petitioner has approached the trial court to discharge him from the offences charged against him, expecting the trial court to pronounce his innocence at the very threshold. His involvement in the incident, which gave rise to the charge of his and others, was not the run-of-the-mill criminal case of sexual assault, which normally comes up for scrutiny before the criminal Court.

It is the case, which shocked the moral conscience of the society at large when 17 perpetrators have committed an act of abominable sexual assault on the disabled girl who was below 12 years. The way in which the crime was reported to have been committed by the perpetrators, prima facie, appear to be a despicable act of giving vent to their carnal desire leading to commit horrendous sexual assault on the hapless victim girl.

The alleged act of the perpetrators, to put it appropriately, is outrageously inhuman, wickedly laced with unalloyed perversion of the inconceivable kind. Such crimes in society need to be viewed strictly to save the children from the predatory sexual instinct of such men. Each one of such men, if found guilty, is the evil personified, the judge said and dismissed the petition.