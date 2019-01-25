Home Cities Chennai

Ayanavaram child rape case: 14 of the accused men seek trial by a new judge, claim bias

It is the case, which shocked the moral conscience of the society at large when 17 perpetrators have committed an act of abominable sexual assault on the disabled girl who was below 12 years.

Published: 25th January 2019 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

child rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Fourteen of the 17 accused in the Ayanavaram child rape case have approached the Madras High Court, seeking trial by a different judge. They have alleged that R N Manjula, the judge of the Mahila Court currently conducting the trial, has been acting in a biased manner.

The case of sexual assault of a child with disabilities shocked the State in July 2018 when the city police arrested 17 men working as staff in a gated community at Ayanavaram. 

The trial of the horrific case has been pending before the Mahila Court and relatives of some of the accused had already claimed that their kin had been implicated in a false case.

While the examination of the witnesses was taking place on a daily basis, on Thursday, counsel representing 14 of the 17 accused submitted before the trial court judge that they have filed a transfer petition in the Madras High Court seeking trial by a different judge. 

One of the main allegations levelled in the petition was that during the examination of the victim child, her sister was continuously tutoring the child. 

“During the chief (examination) the sister (name withheld) kept prompting the victim about thrice and the counsels for the accused kept objecting to the same. The prompt was heard by the victim and she answered as per the prompt and the same was recorded (as the victim’s statement by the court),” read the petition filed by the counsel of the accused in the Madras High Court. The petition alleged that the special public prosecutor of the case has been “putting words in the mouth of the victim”.

The petition alleged that the court and the prosecution are “not even considering the accused and their counsels as human beings”.

READ HERE: Hearing-impaired 11-year-old girl in Chennai allegedly raped by 18 men over six months

12th accused slammed for appealing for discharge

The Madras High Court has pulled up one of the 17 accused in the teenage girl rape case in Ayanavaram, for approaching it with a plea to discharge him from the case. “It is indeed an audacious move to file the present revision petition against the order passed by the trial court in dismissing the discharge petition, when, prima facie, there exist materials to proceed against him by the prosecution,” Justice V Parthiban said.

The judge was dismissing a revision petition from Deen Dayalan, the 12th accused in the case, on January 11 last.

His discharge petition was rejected by the Mahila Court, on December 12, 2018.

The judge said that instead of facing the trial to prove his innocence, the petitioner has approached the trial court to discharge him from the offences charged against him, expecting the trial court to pronounce his innocence at the very threshold. His involvement in the incident, which gave rise to the charge of his and others, was not the run-of-the-mill criminal case of sexual assault, which normally comes up for scrutiny before the criminal Court. 

It is the case, which shocked the moral conscience of the society at large when 17 perpetrators have committed an act of abominable sexual assault on the disabled girl who was below 12 years. The way in which the crime was reported to have been committed by the perpetrators, prima facie, appear to be a despicable act of giving vent to their carnal desire leading to commit horrendous sexual assault on the hapless victim girl. 

The alleged act of the perpetrators, to put it appropriately, is outrageously inhuman, wickedly laced with unalloyed perversion of the inconceivable kind. Such crimes in society need to be viewed strictly to save the children from the predatory sexual instinct of such men. Each one of such men, if found guilty, is the evil personified, the judge said and dismissed the petition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu gang rape Ayanavaram child rape case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp