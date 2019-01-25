Home Cities Chennai

Bhanupriya harassed teen domestic help?

Published: 25th January 2019

By Express News Service

KAKINADA/CHENNAI: Claiming that her 14-year-old daughter was being harassed by the family of actress Bhanupriya in Chennai, a middle-aged woman approached the Samarlakota police in East Godavari district on Thursday. Padma (name changed) told the police that she had sent her daughter to work as a domestic help at Bhanupriya’s house in Chennai 18 months ago.

For the last few months, the girl was being harassed mentally and physically by the brother of the actress, Padma alleged in her complaint to the police. However, the Samarlakota police advised her to lodge a complaint with Chennai police and approach Childline there.

“She approached us stating that her daughter was sent to work in Bhanupriya’s house 18 months ago for an agreed upon amount of Rs 10,000 per month. However, when they approached them for payment, the actress’ family refused to pay and instead attacked them, she complained,” said Samarlakota SI Srinivas Naik.

When contacted by Express, Padma said when her daughter told her about the harassment she was suffering at Bhanupriya’s house, the family went to Chennai.

“They refused to send our daughter with us. They demanded Rs 10 lakh be paid. Later they foisted a false case, saying our daughter had stolen Rs 1.5 lakh worth gold ornaments from the actress’ house. There are several CCTV cameras in the house. If the footage is checked, the truth will come out,” she said.

Responding to the accusation, Bhanupriya claimed, “Our domestic help has been working with us for over a year. She has stolen an iPad, jewellery, cash and a camera and given them to her mother. She and her mother have confessed to the crime and returned the camera and iPad, and Padma left to her village on the pretext of getting cash and jewellery.”

When asked, Bhanupriya said she was not informed of the girl’s age.

