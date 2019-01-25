CBI impleaded as party in PIL seeking probe into RK Nagar poll malpractices

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has impleaded the CBI as a party-respondent in a PIL petition, which sought a CBI probe into the complaint, lodged by the Returning Officer of RK Nagar Assembly constituency, of malpractices including large-scale distribution of money during the countermanded election to that constituency.

A division bench, which impleaded the CBI on Thursday, also directed it to file a counter by February 12.

DMK senior counsel P Wilson, who represented the party candidate Maudhu Ganesh, requested the judges to make the 34-page report, dated April 8, 2017, of the IT department and other documents public. Wilson, after relying upon the documents produced by State Public Prosecutor, alleged that the documents seized by the IT department, disclosed the involvement of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his ministers in the distribution of cash to the tune of `89 crore to the voters.

When judges pointed out that Senthil Balaji’s name is also included in the case, Wilson said that the DMK’s stand was to instill confidence in the minds of public that the investigation was done without any interference by anyone. Since the CM is allegedly involved in the scam, the RO and the complainant had colluded and burked the complaint by getting it quashed collusively earlier, he added.