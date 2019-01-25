Home Cities Chennai

‘Edu sector at heart of plan to transform Indo-Aus economic ties’

Lakshmi Venugopal, project coordinator, Pitchandikulam Forest Consultants, said standardised environmental practices in both countries is essential to improve ease of business.

NEW DELHI: In a bid to emphasise the need to transform economic partnership between India and Australia,  Australian Consulate-General, Chennai on Thursday, held a discussion on the role of Australian alumni in implementing ‘An India Economic Strategy to 2035’.

‘An India Economic Strategy to 2035’ is a report by Peter Varghese AO, chancellor of the University of Queensland and a former Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Australian Government. Michael Costa, Australian Deputy Consul-General for South India, said the strategy presents ambitious goals that include lifting India into the top three economic markets.

As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, the aim is to deepen research and innovation partnership by building on the partnerships between Tamil Nadu-Australian institutions, he said.  At the core of the report is mapping opportunities in India across 10 sectors and 10 States- an attempt to match areas where Australia has competitive edge to Indian needs. 

“Education is our flagship sector and India is already the second largest source of students to Australia (31%),” he said. Exploring opportunities in the State in fields ranging from advanced manufacturing and urban infrastructure to fisheries and aquaculture, was also a key priority in taking the report forward, he said. 

Ravin Mirchandani, Chairman of Ador Powerton Ltd, said the alumni network could work towards exploring and strengthening employment opportunities in India for Australian alumni. Sanjay Cherian of Frontier Lifeline hospital in Chennai spoke about successful collaborations between the hospital and Australian-based QHeart Medical in testing and improving their cardiac assist devices.

Lakshmi Venugopal, project coordinator, Pitchandikulam Forest Consultants, said standardised environmental practices in both countries is essential to improve ease of business.

