Home Cities Chennai

Erode man’s plea for divorce citing matrimonial cruelty by wife binned

The conclusion reached by the Erode family court that the appellant did not prove the averments he made in the original petition, does not require our interference.

Published: 25th January 2019 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras high court (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has refused to entertain a petition from a man, who sought to quash an order, dated October 25, 2016, of the family court in Erode, rejecting his plea for divorce and instead, directing him to pay maintenance of 7,500 per month for his minor daughter.

Applying the ratio laid down by the Supreme Court to the facts of the case on hand, the bench, headed by Justice R Subbiah, held that the husband is the wrong doer, who made several phone calls to another woman (a close relative) and sent 200 to 300 text messages during odd hours and compelled her to marry him, which the woman resisted. He did this when the marriage between him and his first wife was subsisting. For having committed such a blameworthy conduct, the appellant is not entitled to raise his little finger towards his wife alleging that she had subjected him to matrimonial cruelty. Even otherwise, the averments made in the original petition seeking divorce are bald, vague and generic and do not constitute matrimonial cruelty within the meaning and definition of Section 13 (1) (i-a) of the Hindu Marriage Act, the bench said.

“Therefore, we have no hesitation to hold that the appellant has not made out any case for interference by us. The conclusion reached by the Erode family court that the appellant did not prove the averments he made in the original petition, does not require our interference.  Therefore, the order passed by the family court deserves only to be confirmed by dismissing the appeal preferred by the appellant,” the judges said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp