Erode man’s plea for divorce citing matrimonial cruelty by wife binned

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has refused to entertain a petition from a man, who sought to quash an order, dated October 25, 2016, of the family court in Erode, rejecting his plea for divorce and instead, directing him to pay maintenance of 7,500 per month for his minor daughter.

Applying the ratio laid down by the Supreme Court to the facts of the case on hand, the bench, headed by Justice R Subbiah, held that the husband is the wrong doer, who made several phone calls to another woman (a close relative) and sent 200 to 300 text messages during odd hours and compelled her to marry him, which the woman resisted. He did this when the marriage between him and his first wife was subsisting. For having committed such a blameworthy conduct, the appellant is not entitled to raise his little finger towards his wife alleging that she had subjected him to matrimonial cruelty. Even otherwise, the averments made in the original petition seeking divorce are bald, vague and generic and do not constitute matrimonial cruelty within the meaning and definition of Section 13 (1) (i-a) of the Hindu Marriage Act, the bench said.

“Therefore, we have no hesitation to hold that the appellant has not made out any case for interference by us. The conclusion reached by the Erode family court that the appellant did not prove the averments he made in the original petition, does not require our interference. Therefore, the order passed by the family court deserves only to be confirmed by dismissing the appeal preferred by the appellant,” the judges said.