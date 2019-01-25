Home Cities Chennai

TN government offers to pay Rs 5 lakhs more to Vadapalani fire victims

Directing the AAG to submit the progress in the criminal investigation and the trial pending before the magistrate court, the judges adjourned the matter till February 12. 

Published: 25th January 2019 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The State government is willing to pay 5 lakh more, which had been collected as property tax from the owner of the building at Vadapalani, where five persons had died in a major fire in 2017, as compensation to the family members of the victims.

Additional Advocate-General S R Rajagopal made a submission to this effect when the matter came up before the second bench on Thursday.

The property tax collected in respect of the disputed property may be about 5 lakh and subject to the court directive, the Corporation of Chennai can make available that fund also for compensation to be paid to the legal representatives of the deceased persons, he said.

He also submitted that the owner and builder of the building - Vijayakumar - may be impleaded in the present petition. Accordingly, the bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and Anita Sumanth impleaded him as a party respondent.

Directing the AAG to submit the progress in the criminal investigation and the trial pending before the magistrate court, the judges adjourned the matter till February 12. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vadapalani building fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp