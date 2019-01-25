TN government offers to pay Rs 5 lakhs more to Vadapalani fire victims

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The State government is willing to pay 5 lakh more, which had been collected as property tax from the owner of the building at Vadapalani, where five persons had died in a major fire in 2017, as compensation to the family members of the victims.

Additional Advocate-General S R Rajagopal made a submission to this effect when the matter came up before the second bench on Thursday.

The property tax collected in respect of the disputed property may be about 5 lakh and subject to the court directive, the Corporation of Chennai can make available that fund also for compensation to be paid to the legal representatives of the deceased persons, he said.

He also submitted that the owner and builder of the building - Vijayakumar - may be impleaded in the present petition. Accordingly, the bench of Justices Vineet Kothari and Anita Sumanth impleaded him as a party respondent.

Directing the AAG to submit the progress in the criminal investigation and the trial pending before the magistrate court, the judges adjourned the matter till February 12.