Home Cities Chennai

Hindu Spiritual Fair: 10000 people take part in yoga event at AM Jain college

The fair revolves around six themes that include protecting nature, forest and wildlife, respecting elders and inculcating patriotism. 

Published: 25th January 2019 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Yoga at AM Jain college at Meenambakkam in Chennai | express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 10000 persons took part in a yoga training programme, organised as part of the 10th Hindu Spiritual Fair, at AM Jain college at Meenambakkam here on Thursday. 

Organised by the Hindu Spiritual and Service Foundation and Initiative for Moral and Cultural Training Foundation, the fair which is held at Guru Nanak College, Velachery, will go on till February 4. 

The fair revolves around six themes that include protecting nature, forest and wildlife, respecting elders and inculcating patriotism. 

In line with the six themes, the programme is also categorised under six parts. A set of yoga postures under each of six slokas from Bhagavad Gita that reflect the fundamental themes of the fair were taught. 
Students from around 30 schools and three colleges participated in yoga programme. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AM Jain college

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp