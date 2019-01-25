Hindu Spiritual Fair: 10000 people take part in yoga event at AM Jain college

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Around 10000 persons took part in a yoga training programme, organised as part of the 10th Hindu Spiritual Fair, at AM Jain college at Meenambakkam here on Thursday.

Organised by the Hindu Spiritual and Service Foundation and Initiative for Moral and Cultural Training Foundation, the fair which is held at Guru Nanak College, Velachery, will go on till February 4.

The fair revolves around six themes that include protecting nature, forest and wildlife, respecting elders and inculcating patriotism.

In line with the six themes, the programme is also categorised under six parts. A set of yoga postures under each of six slokas from Bhagavad Gita that reflect the fundamental themes of the fair were taught.

Students from around 30 schools and three colleges participated in yoga programme.