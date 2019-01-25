Home Cities Chennai

Mata Amritanandamayi hails students for flood mitigation works

According to an official statement, around two lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple to get Devi’s Darshan.  

Published: 25th January 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To commemorate the 29th anniversary of the Brahmasthanam temple on the occasion of Brahmasthanam Mahotsavam, Mata Amritanandamayi Devi joined the celebrations organised by the trust on Thursday. 

Mata Amritanandamayi
recieves a garland from MP V
Maitreyan during 29th anniv
of the Brahmasthanam Temple
at Virugambakkam on Thursday 
| DEBADATTA MALLICK

As a part of the 10-day State-wide tour, Mata visited the temple located at Virugambakkam and spoke about the contribution of the Amrita University’s students towards the rehabilitation works in the parts of Kerala affected by the recent floods. “During the floods, several hundred students worked together for days on end, to help rescue people trapped in life-threatening situations. They established a helpline and answered calls 24 hours a day. During those days, they had no thoughts of ‘I’ or ‘them’,” said Amritanandamayi Devi. 

Also, she emphasised how man’s dependence on technology was questioned during the times of natural calamities. “Many people had houses equipped with all modern facilities, but could not stay in them. Many had cars, but could not drive them to safety. Many had ATM cards, but could not withdraw money. Man will never be able to achieve complete security by relying on machines,” she added.

