Home Cities Chennai

SC hearing in Sterlite Copper case to resume on Jan 29

The two-member bench, comprising Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman and Navin Sinha, just stopped short of passing interim orders on Thursday.

Published: 25th January 2019 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Thoothukudi Sterlite plant

Vedanta's Sterlite Industries Ltd's copper plant in Tuticorin. (File | Reuters)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Thursday deferred the hearing of a petition filed by Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper seeking reopening of its Thoothukudi smelter plant to January 29. The two-member bench, comprising Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman and Navin Sinha, just stopped short of passing interim orders on Thursday. The bench indicated to Tamil Nadu government that it must supply power to the plant, but refrained from passing any orderto the effect.

During the hearing, senior advocate KK Vishwanathan, representing Tamil Nadu government, said Sterlite was given access to the Thoothukudi plant from October 9 to simply adhere to consent conditions. A total of 250 personnel were permitted to enter the factory. However, the company failed to comply with the norms. 

This was refuted by Vedanta’s counsel CA Sundaram saying only administrative access was granted.
MDMK leader Vaiko also vehemently opposed the reopening of Sterlite unit. 

Vedanta’s counsel argued that though National Green Tribunal (NGT) on December 15 had directed Tamil Nadu Pollution Board (TNPCB) to renew Consent to Operate (CTO) and supply electricity to the plant in three weeks, nothing was done. He said the green tribunal’s conditions could be complied with only if there was electricity to operate.

TNPCB has sought compliance report from Sterlite under Air and Water Acts. Sterlite had announced welfare schemes costing 100 crores for Thoothukudi residents.

When contacted, senior government officials told Express that there are enough grounds to keep the Sterlite factory shut. “The government’s stand is clear. We do not want the factory to be reopened,” a senior official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sterlite Copper

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp