SC hearing in Sterlite Copper case to resume on Jan 29

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Thursday deferred the hearing of a petition filed by Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper seeking reopening of its Thoothukudi smelter plant to January 29. The two-member bench, comprising Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman and Navin Sinha, just stopped short of passing interim orders on Thursday. The bench indicated to Tamil Nadu government that it must supply power to the plant, but refrained from passing any orderto the effect.

During the hearing, senior advocate KK Vishwanathan, representing Tamil Nadu government, said Sterlite was given access to the Thoothukudi plant from October 9 to simply adhere to consent conditions. A total of 250 personnel were permitted to enter the factory. However, the company failed to comply with the norms.

This was refuted by Vedanta’s counsel CA Sundaram saying only administrative access was granted.

MDMK leader Vaiko also vehemently opposed the reopening of Sterlite unit.

Vedanta’s counsel argued that though National Green Tribunal (NGT) on December 15 had directed Tamil Nadu Pollution Board (TNPCB) to renew Consent to Operate (CTO) and supply electricity to the plant in three weeks, nothing was done. He said the green tribunal’s conditions could be complied with only if there was electricity to operate.

TNPCB has sought compliance report from Sterlite under Air and Water Acts. Sterlite had announced welfare schemes costing 100 crores for Thoothukudi residents.

When contacted, senior government officials told Express that there are enough grounds to keep the Sterlite factory shut. “The government’s stand is clear. We do not want the factory to be reopened,” a senior official said.