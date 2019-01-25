Home Cities Chennai

South east Asia’s first proton therapy centre in Chennai

Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, told reporters on Thursday that APCC was a monumental milestone for oncology in South East Asia. 

Published: 25th January 2019 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chennai has become home for South-East Asia’s first proton therapy centre. Established by Apollo Hospitals at a cost of 1,300 crore, the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) promises to offer the best in class cancer treatment with increased precision and minimum side effects. Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, told reporters on Thursday that APCC was a monumental milestone for oncology in South East Asia. 

Conventional radiotherapy uses high energy beams of radiation to destroy cancerous cells, at the cost of varying damage to surrounding normal tissues. In contrast, proton therapy uses high energy proton beams (sub-atomic particles) to achieve the same impact but without the collateral damage. A ‘particle accelerator’ is used to generate the stream of protons which are beamed into the tumour. 

The most advanced positioning and delivery systems ensure that proton therapy is delivered with sub millimetre accuracy which makes this the most powerful tool in radiation oncology. 

“At Apollo, we have been steadfast in our mission to not just battle cancer, but to conquer it. The APCC is the answer. It took us over two years to get the approval of Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB),” the Apollo chief said. 

Apollo doctors said proton therapy is effective against many kinds of cancers, but is particularly effective in challenging cancer sites including tumours affecting the eye and brain, tumours close to the brain stem, spinal cord or other vital organs. 

In terms of cost, T Raja, who is the heading 25-year-old Apollo Cancer Centre at Teynampet, told Express that for an Indian patient to get treated with proton therapy in United States, it would easy cost over 1 crore, but here it would be done at a cost of 20 lakh (approx).

