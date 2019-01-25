JACTTO-GEO strike: Thousands held as stir continues despite Madras HC order; high-level meet soon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Several government schools remained shut and functioning of government offices was affected across the State, on the third day of the indefinite strike announced by the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTTO-GEO).

Thousands of government employees were arrested in many parts of Tamil Nadu after they staged protests outside the District Collector’s offices, urging the government to meet their nine-point demands. Around 2,000 functionaries and members of JACTTO-GEO were arrested when they resorted a road roko near Chennai Collectorate on Thursday morning. On Friday, the Council plans to hold a protest again outside the Ezhilagam, where several government offices are located.

Following the Madras High Court’s order on Wednesday, asking the striking teachers to return to work in the interest of students, members of the Council have decided to hold a high-level committee meeting at Chennai on Saturday to decide further course of action. The strike has not been withdrawn officially yet.

ALSO READ | In heartwarming gesture, Actor Vijay's fans come to rescue of kids hit by TN teachers strike

“All State coordinators will gather in Chennai on Saturday. We will hold protests and road rokos across the State. But further course of action will be decided when we meet,” said R Das, one of the association’s State coordinators.

While only about a fourth of all employees participated in the strike on Tuesday, the first day of the strike, the strength increased on subsequent days. Members of the association estimated that nearly 12 lakh employees participated. However, a source privy to the matter said that only a third of all employees participated in the strike.

“The participation was higher among teachers. Nearly half the teachers in the State did not show up at work on Thursday,” the source said.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu teachers' strike: Government to make temporary appointments

Even as Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan on Monday said that no pay would be given to the striking employees, many government schools were shut down on Thursday, owing to the strike. In several schools, students from different classes were clubbed together in the same room as their teachers were absent.

The School Education Department through a circular on Thursday warned teachers that action would be taken against them if they did not return to work. “Only medical leave with adequate proof will be accepted as reason for absence on these days. Severe action will be taken against teachers who submit fake medical certificates,” the circular said.

Further, the department has asked all Chief Education Officers in the State to appoint temporary teachers at the earliest so that students did not face the brunt of the strike. The circular was issued as revision tests for board exams are happening in most schools across the State.

ALSO READ | JACTTO-GEO protestors won’t receive pay: TN Chief Secretary

The worst affected were elementary schools as a majority of strike participants were teachers, particularly those teaching at anganwadi centres and classes 1 and 2. However, schools with higher grades were functional as they saw lesser participation of higher class teachers in the strike. Government teachers from 57 different associations are participating in the strike.

“This strike will see 100 per cent participation from elementary teachers since they are the most affected,” said R Das, State coordinator of the Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teachers Association. They have raised an objection to the government’s decision to use ‘surplus’ elementary school teachers in the new LKG and UKG classes inaugurated on January 21. Employees from the State Secretariat did not participate.

‘Hold talks’

Leaders of various parties including S Thirunavukkarasar, president of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and Vijayakanth, president of DMDK, have urged the government to hold talks with the members of JACTTO-GEO.