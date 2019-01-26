10,000 girls render classical songs as part of spiritual fair

Home Cities Chennai

The fair to be inaugurated on January 28 is to go on until February 4 at the Gurunanak College in Velachery. 

Girls rendering classical songs as a Part of 10th Hindu Spritual and Service fair 2019 ‘Bharathiya Samskara Ganam’ at AM Jain College in city on Friday | Abhishak G

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Around 10,000 girl students from across the city gathered at the AM Jain College at Meenambakkam to render classical songs in Tamil, Sanskrit and Bengali as part of the Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair. 

The chorus was led by Carnatic singer S Sowmya. As the first step to the programme, music teachers from various schools were brought in for training. Then, musician ‘Isai Mazhalai’ S Ramjhi’s students went to schools in the city to train teachers and students, according to a release from the organisers. Rehearsals were also held regularly, the release added. 

The Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair, organised by Hindu Spiritual and Service Foundation, was started in 2009 and has now reached 10 States, having over 10,000 schools and colleges from all over the country participating, the release said. 

