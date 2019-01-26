Two cops from Tamil Nadu to get President’s medals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two police officers have been selected to receive the prestigious President’s Police Medal for their distinguished service while another 21 working in various ranks of the Tamil Nadu police, will receive the Police medal for meritorious service, said a statement issued by the police department.

The two officers who will receive the President’s medal are B Govindasamy, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, and E Sorimuthu, Inspector of Police, Special Task Force, Erode.

C Mageshwari, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, South Greater Chennai Police, N Kamini, IPS, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ramanathapuram Range and S Santhi, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Tamil Nadu Police Academy, Chennai, are among the 21 persons selected to receive the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.