50th year reunion for College of Engineering alumni this weekend

CHENNAI: The batch of 1969 of the College of Engineering, Guindy (CEG) will celebrate their 50th year reunion at the college premises on January 26 and January 27. At the two-day meet, 120 alumni will reminisce their college days.

The Alumni Association of the College of Engineering, Guindy (AACEG) will inaugurate an integrated rainwater harvesting unit at the new ladies hostel on the campus. This 60,000-litre unit will be able to support the needs of 3,000 students, said D Parthiban, secretary, AACEG. They will also donate a `10-lakh corpus fund towards the hostel fees of economically backward students.

The batch of 1969 will also honour their teachers with a memento on the day. The chief guest for the event is vice chancellor of Anna University, MK Surappa, and the guest speaker for the day will be dean of CEG, TS Geetha.

On the second day, the alumni and their families will stay at a resort in Thiruvanmiyur, where several games, performances by their peers, and a stand-up comedy routine has been organised. A member of the batch of 1969 himself, Parthiban said, “This is a chance to meet old friends from all over the world. We had our last meet-up during the 40th year reunion in 2009. This is a bigger event, and many people are coming for the first time.”

GIVING BACK

