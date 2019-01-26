Home Cities Chennai

50th year reunion for College of Engineering alumni this weekend

The Alumni Association of the College of Engineering, Guindy will inaugurate an integrated rainwater harvesting unit at the new ladies hostel on the campus.

Published: 26th January 2019 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The batch of 1969 of the College of Engineering, Guindy (CEG) will celebrate their 50th year reunion at the college premises on January 26 and January 27. At the two-day meet, 120 alumni will reminisce their college days.

The Alumni Association of the College of Engineering, Guindy (AACEG) will inaugurate an integrated rainwater harvesting unit at the new ladies hostel on the campus. This 60,000-litre unit will be able to support the needs of 3,000 students, said D Parthiban, secretary, AACEG. They will also donate a `10-lakh corpus fund towards the hostel fees of economically backward students.

The batch of 1969 will also honour their teachers with a memento on the day. The chief guest for the event is vice chancellor of Anna University, MK Surappa, and the guest speaker for the day will be dean of CEG, TS Geetha.

On the second day, the alumni and their families will stay at a resort in Thiruvanmiyur, where several games, performances by their peers, and a stand-up comedy routine has been organised. A member of the batch of 1969 himself, Parthiban said, “This is a chance to meet old friends from all over the world. We had our last meet-up during the 40th year reunion in 2009. This is a bigger event, and many people are coming for the first time.”

GIVING BACK

The Alumni Association of the College of Engineering, Guindy will inaugurate an integrated rainwater harvesting unit at the new ladies hostel on the campus. They will also donate a 10-lakh corpus fund towards the hostel fees of economically backward students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
College of Engineering CEG

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp