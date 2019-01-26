Apollo’s Proton Cancer Centre inaugurated

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apollo’s Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) was inaugurated by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, with Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami and several of his cabinet colleagues in attendance, on Friday.

The centre, said to be the first of its kind in south east Asia, is a 150-bed facility. Speaking at the launch, Venkaiah Naidu said, “The country, despite its fast growing economy, is facing many formidable challenges on the healthcare front.”

Inadequate public spending on healthcare, lack of penetration of health insurance and inadequate infrastructure in rural areas, are some of the issues plaguing the sector, he added.

When compared to standard radiation therapy, proton therapy is said to be able to offer a more targeted and precise approach to cancer, minimising damage to healthy tissues, resulting in fewer complications.

A statement from Apollo said that proton therapy is effective against many forms of cancer, particularly tumours affecting the eye and brain, tumours close to the brain stem, spinal cord, head and neck cancers, deep seated abdominal and pelvic cancers, recurrent cancers and paediatric cancers.

The launch of the proton centre is a defining movement in the country’s healthcare and also that of the world, said Prathap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals group.