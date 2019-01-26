Home Cities Chennai

Apollo’s Proton Cancer Centre inaugurated

The centre, said to be the first of its kind in south east Asia, is a 150-bed facility. 

Published: 26th January 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu receiving a memento from Prathap C Reddy, Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group, at the inauguration at Taramani in Chennai on Friday | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Apollo’s Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) was inaugurated by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, with Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami and several of his cabinet colleagues in attendance, on Friday. 

The centre, said to be the first of its kind in south east Asia, is a 150-bed facility. Speaking at the launch, Venkaiah Naidu said, “The country, despite its fast growing economy, is facing many formidable challenges on the healthcare front.”

Inadequate public spending on healthcare, lack of penetration of health insurance and inadequate infrastructure in rural areas, are some of the issues plaguing the sector, he added. 

When compared to standard radiation therapy, proton therapy is said to be able to offer a more targeted and precise approach to cancer, minimising damage to healthy tissues, resulting in fewer complications.

A statement from Apollo said that proton therapy is effective against many forms of cancer, particularly tumours affecting the eye and brain, tumours close to the brain stem, spinal cord, head and neck cancers, deep seated abdominal and pelvic cancers, recurrent cancers and paediatric cancers. 

The launch of the proton centre is a defining movement in the country’s healthcare and also that of the world, said Prathap C Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals group.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp