Chennai Zone’s ED Jt Director conferred with President's award

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Joint Director of Chennai Zone of Enforcement Directorate K S V V Prasad was conferred with the Presidential Award of Appreciation for Specially Distinguished Record of Service by Union Finance Minister Piyush Goel.

Prasad, whose Chennai Zone has been conferred with Best Zone award for two consecutive years, has been instrumental in attaching properties over 3,000 crore under Prevention of Money Laundering Act and launching prosecution in 56 cases against 318 persons. He recovered 228 crore of arrears of revenue in Customs and was instrumental in seizure of Red Sanders of 240 Metric tonnes in 18 consignments and 31 consignments of narcotics including 100kg of ephedrine and 250kg of ketamine.

Likewise, Krishnamachari Srinivasan, assistant commissioner, GST and Central Excise, North Commissionerate of Chennai Zone, has been conferred with the Presidential medal and certificate of Specially Distinguished Record of Service for the smooth implementation of the Government’s major tax reform of Goods and Services Tax.