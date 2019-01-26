Home Cities Chennai

Conference sheds light on future of legal education in country

The conference was organised jointly by Dr Ambedkar Law University, Chennai, and Jindal Global Law School, Sonipat.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of the conference on ‘The Future of Legal Education in India’ at the Dr Ambedkar Law University, experts discussed the need to be prepared in the face of rejection, where curriculum lacks and what students should remember after passing out of the course, on Friday. 

Justice Vineet Kothari, Judge, Madras High Court, was the Chief Guest at the day-long conference while Justices MM Sundresh, Judge, Madras High Court, S Vaidyanathan, Judge, Madras High Court and S Vimala, former judge, Madras High Court, were guests of honour. 

Urging students to publish papers, GV Anand Bhushan, partner & head, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, Chennai, said, “After language and communication, the next important thing for students is to publish. This would give them a chance to understand the problem, apply the law and arrive at independent conclusions.”

Accessibility after completing law school, may also be an issue, he warned students, adding that it was their jobs as lawyers to open the doors that were locked to them. 

Offering suggestions on the best ways to draft their resumes, Anand said it was important to identify practice areas and personalise approaches based on who it is sent to. 

MS Bharath, senior partner, Anand and Anand, Chennai, who was also one of the panelists, said that it was important to remember old friends and stay in touch with one’s roots. “Friends are those who will bring you cases,” he said.

Answering a question on the issues plaguing access to justice and pending cases, Bharath said litigators were often the reasons for cases being adjourned because they are often not prepared. 

Vinod Surana, CEO and Managing Partner, Surana and Surana International attorneys, Chennai, was also part of the panel.

