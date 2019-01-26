Drained of resources: Thirumagal Nagar roads near Tambaram become unusable again

KV Navya By

CHENNAI: After about 50 petitions, a signature campaign and numerous protests, the roads at Thirumagal Nagar near Tambaram were finally relaid after two decades at the cost of 32 lakh in September 2016. But, due to the cut and cover drain project which was undertaken and later abandoned by local authorities in 2018, the road has yet again become unusable. With accidents occurring on a regular basis, and ambulances forced to take a detour to reach Thirumagal Nagar, residents in the area and its vicinities are at their wit’s end.

“In the first week of October last year, we saw workers sent by the Chitlapakkam panchayat construct a cut and cover drain on private premises — a school and an apartment — near Thirumagal Nagar. When asked about it, they had said they were going to construct a cut-cover drain from Vydyalingam street to Sembakkam lake connecting Thirumagal Nagar, Chitlapakkam Main Road and GD Naidu Street,” said Dayanand Krishnan, a resident of Thirumagal Nagar Second Street.

The residents had opposed the construction as the Chitlapakkam panchayat had already floated tenders to construct stormwater drains by the cut-and-cover method in seven localities at a cost of 5 crore, and the Public Works Department floated tenders at the cost of 12.5 crore to construct drains in the surrounding streets, including Babu Street, which is only 200 metres away from Thirumagal Nagar. The project was undertaken by both authorities to connect an artificial pond in Sethunarayanan street to Sembakkam lake.

“As the officials were already undertaking the work in close proximity, we had suggested that the panchayat officials wait to check how the drains work and their necessity before constructing them only 200 metres away at Thirumagal Nagar. However, they already floated tenders of 24.5 lakh only for the private properties, located right before Thirumagal Nagar, and abandoned the work later, citing shortage of funds. The mouth of the drain was abruptly left open at the beginning of Thirumagal Nagar, which means that all the streets that follow will flood more if it rains now,” said Dayanand.

Later, after several appeals, officials constructed a temporary open mud drain at Thirumagal Nagar, citing shortage of funds for a concrete drain. Residents allege that following this, roads were completely broken and numerous accidents followed.

“When we complained, officials covered the drain with mud, which exposes us to the previous problem of flooding. Another major issue is that as the roads have been damaged badly, ambulances have to take a 10-minute detour to enter Thori Mahal Nagar. During emergencies, a 10-minute delay can cost lives,” said a resident.

When contacted, a local official told CE they will resume work immediately after they receive funds, and that the roads could be relaid only after the work is completed.

Funding issues

