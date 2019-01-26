Global Investors Meet-2015 status report sought by HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even while dismissing two writ petitions from a Singapore-based firm to frame guidelines for the just concluded Global Investors Meet (GIM) on Thursday, a division bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State Industries secretary to file a status report as to how many projects came into being on account of the GIM conducted in 2015, the present stage of such projects, as well the MoUs (memorandum of understanding) reached and the agreements signed in pursuance to the present

Meet and generation of employment.