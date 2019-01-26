TN Governor, Deputy CM extend Republic Day greetings

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam have extended their greetings on the eve of the Republic Day, which falls on Saturday.

Extending his heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu on the joyous occasion of the 69th anniversary of the Republic Day, the Governor said, “The Republic Day is an occasion for formal observance by the nation to honour the day when the Constitution of India came into effect.

Let us all on this occasion take a pledge to develop our nation to the maximum extent, utilising our resources optimally and in a manner that is guided by the technology, fuelled by sincerity and driven by concern from the common people. May the spirit of our Constitution fill the air and devotion to the nation be the breath that sustains and inspires us.”

Panneerselvam in his Twitter post extended his Republic Day greetings to the people, calling upon them to work hard to uplift the country and make the state a pioneer.

Besides, Union Minister of State for Finance and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan, actor-turned-politician and DMDK founder-president VIjayakanth, general-secretary of the Kongu Nadu Makkal Katchi ER Eswaran, and others have also extended their Republic Day wishes to the people of Tamil Nadu.