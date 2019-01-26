Home Cities Chennai

HR&CE official rapped for inaction against official

A special bench of Justices R Mahadevan and P D Audikesavalu issued the direction when the idol theft cases came up before it on Friday.

Published: 26th January 2019

Madras HC

Madras high court (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has asked the HR&CE Commissioner to appear before it allegedly for not taking any action against his subordinate N Thirumagal, who was said to have been involved in an idol theft case. A special bench of Justices R Mahadevan and P D Audikesavalu issued the direction when the idol theft cases came up before it on Friday.

“The Commissioner is the supreme authority of the department. Why had he not issued even a memo to the officer even after the High Court had dismissed her anticipatory bail plea with detailed observations about her involvement in the theft and destruction of government documents? So, even the High Court order is not sufficient for the Commissioner to take action,” the bench observed. HR & CE counsel told the judges that the Commissioner could not take any action against the officer as he had no materials to prove her involvement in the offence.

