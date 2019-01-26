Home Cities Chennai

Live in the moment, avoid interpersonal conflicts, advises Mata Amritanandamayi

Mata Amritanandamayi urged her devotees to live in the moment, without wasting time on insignificant interpersonal conflicts.

Published: 26th January 2019 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Mata Amritanandamayi

Minister K C Karuppannan releasing a souvenir and giving the first copy to Minister Sevvoor S Ramachandran as Mata Amritanandamayi looks on, during the Brahmasthanam Mahotsavam in city | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mata Amritanandamayi urged her devotees to live in the moment, without wasting time on insignificant interpersonal conflicts. Addressing the gathering on the second day of the Brahmasthanam Mahotsavam here on Friday, she said, “The solutions to most of our internal and external problems lie in removing our incorrect vision or wrong perspective.

It is our duty to make efforts towards this end. We should live our life in a manner that is helpful to ourselves as well as to others. God has given lightning just a few moments of existence. So is the case with a rainbow. Some flowers blossom just for a single day. The full moon lasts only till sunrise. A butterfly lives only for a few days. However during their short existence, they give so much beauty and happiness to the world.” 

K C Karuppannan, Minister for Environment and Pollution Control, Sevvoor S Ramachandran, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Rajamanickam, president, Tamil Nadu Mutharaiyar Sangam, BJP leader M N Raja and S Senthamarai, Deputy Secretary, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department were guests of honour. 

A book brought out on the occasion was released by Karuppannan and the first copy received by Ramachandran. 

Also, in the presence of Mata, the dignitaries distributed sarees to the underprivileged women.

Several stalls were put up at the venue to raise funds and ‘annadhanam’ was arranged for the devotees. More than one lakh devotees participated in the two-day Mahotsav.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mata Amritanandamayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp