Live in the moment, avoid interpersonal conflicts, advises Mata Amritanandamayi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mata Amritanandamayi urged her devotees to live in the moment, without wasting time on insignificant interpersonal conflicts. Addressing the gathering on the second day of the Brahmasthanam Mahotsavam here on Friday, she said, “The solutions to most of our internal and external problems lie in removing our incorrect vision or wrong perspective.

It is our duty to make efforts towards this end. We should live our life in a manner that is helpful to ourselves as well as to others. God has given lightning just a few moments of existence. So is the case with a rainbow. Some flowers blossom just for a single day. The full moon lasts only till sunrise. A butterfly lives only for a few days. However during their short existence, they give so much beauty and happiness to the world.”

K C Karuppannan, Minister for Environment and Pollution Control, Sevvoor S Ramachandran, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Rajamanickam, president, Tamil Nadu Mutharaiyar Sangam, BJP leader M N Raja and S Senthamarai, Deputy Secretary, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department were guests of honour.

A book brought out on the occasion was released by Karuppannan and the first copy received by Ramachandran.

Also, in the presence of Mata, the dignitaries distributed sarees to the underprivileged women.

Several stalls were put up at the venue to raise funds and ‘annadhanam’ was arranged for the devotees. More than one lakh devotees participated in the two-day Mahotsav.