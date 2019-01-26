Home Cities Chennai

'No contempt proceedings against those protesting...'

This court had only directed the teachers to return to work by January 25 in the interest of the students community.

Published: 26th January 2019 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 04:57 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Holding that it is for the government to take action against the agitating teachers, a division bench of the Madras High Court has rejected a plea from a student to initiate contempt proceedings against them for not obeying the court’s earlier order dated January 23.

This court had only directed the teachers to return to work by January 25 in the interest of the students community. It is for the government to monitor the situation and take appropriate action against those who flouted the order. Its order had not restrained the teachers from indulging in any form of agitation nor has it declared the agitation as illegal, the bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam said on Friday.

The bench was replying to an urgent mention made by the advocate for student Gokul, a class 12 student. The bench on January 23 passed an interim order directing the government teachers, who are have been strike from January 22, to resume work by January 25. 

The PIL plea from Gokul sought to stall the strike by the members of JACTO-GEO, owing to board examinations, which are fast approaching and to ensure that classes and revision examinations are conducted as per schedule.

