Why 'Thanneer Thanneer' is still relevant

CHENNAI: In 1980, playwright and theatre personality Komal Swaminathan penned a script for a play — one about acute water scarcity, red tape, and political corruption, titled ‘Thanneer Thanneer’ (Water Water). The play struck a chord with the audience and went on to become one of his biggest success. “It has been staged over 250 times across India. After my father’s demise, and after I started directing the play, it has been staged about 18 times.

After staging it last in 2016, we are back with Thanneer Thanneer as a tribute to my father on his 84th birth anniversary,” enthuses Dharini Komal, the founder and artistic director of Komal Theatre. The play will be staged under her production in association with RR Sabha.

Thirty-eight years after the play made its debut, the theme, Dharini says is still relevant. “We lived in West Mambalam and back in the 70s and 80s, there was an acute water shortage. We used to get only two buckets of water per house. Then, when my father visited Ettayapuram, he observed women walking six to seven kilometers every day to fetch water. He decided to combine both and come up with a script. The script is gripping, relevant, and youngsters I work with are always in amazement when they listen to it,” she says.

Every time Komal penned a script, Dharini was his first audience. Recalling the time he read the script of Thanneer Thanneer to her, she says, “I was in awe and told him that it would go on to do extremely well. It did. Even in 2019, the problem of water shortage is prevalent and the play will be relevant to all age groups. I want to stage this play at least once in two years,” she shares.

The rehearsals for the play have been in full swing for the past month, and the cast is a mix of seasoned artistes and young theatre professionals. “There are three actors in their 60s who have been part of the play and playing the same roles in the production since the 80s.

Then, there are young artistes who are rehearsing hard to get into the shoes of the characters. Having both older and younger artistes have made it a very interesting and healthy platform,” she says. According to Dharini, in the past two years, the Tamil stage has improved greatly. “For now, I am looking forward to staging Thanneer Thanneer. It will definitely be a nostalgic affair for the old-timers and a topic that will linger in the minds of first-time audiences,” she says.(‘Thanneer Thanneer’ will be staged on January 27, RR Sabha, Mylapore at 7 pm)

Critically acclaimed

Thanneer Thanneer was adapted into a film by the same name in 1981 by K Balachander. It went on to bag two National Film Awards — for the Best feature film in Tamil and for Best Screenplay; Filmfare award for Best Film and Best Director (Tamil).