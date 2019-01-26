Home Cities Chennai

Prince of Arcot stresses on unity in diversity

In his Republic Day message, the Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, has appealed to fellow citizens to stand shoulder to shoulder, irrespective of caste.

CHENNAI: In his Republic Day message, the Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, has appealed to fellow citizens to stand shoulder to shoulder, irrespective of caste, creed or religion and fight the divisive forces, which are tearing apart the very basic fabric of our great secular country and threatening the communal peace and harmony.

“Our nation over centuries has faced the onslaught successfully from other countries. Now the greatest threat appears to be from within, and it is the responsibility of every citizen to ensure that these communal forces are nipped in the bud,” he said.

