Say goodbye to cold nights, folks in Chennai

CHENNAI: People of Chennai can say goodbye to cold nights as minimum temperature started to rise amidst change in weather conditions. On Friday, Chennai recorded minimum temperature of 23.2 degree Celsius, which is 2.2 degrees above the normal coupled with a high humidity of 79 per cent.

IMD officials said the severity and spatial extent of cold conditions gradually reduced, in association with the changes in wind, humidity and cloud cover. A favourable interaction between the westerly trough associated with the present Western Disturbance (WD) and an easterly trough in the lower levels may even bring scattered rainfall in parts of interior and southern districts of Tamil Nadu, weather experts said.

The temperature in hill stations of Tamil Nadu, which were under the grip of cold wave-like conditions and witnessed frost for almost 20 consecutive days, started to rise. For instance, Valparai, which recorded a minimum temperature as low as 2 degrees, on Friday recorded 11.5 degrees. Coonoor recorded 10.9 degrees.

However, Kodaikanal and Ooty continue to register temperature in single digit. Ooty is the coldest at 5.2 degree Celsius.