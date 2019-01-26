Seminar urges TN government to evolve policy for pharma industry

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Captains of pharmaceutical industry appealed to State government to unveil an exclusive policy for the industry since all our neighbouring States have such a policy to promote the growth of this vital industry.

This appeal was made at one of the seminars organised as part of the Global Investors Meet held here.

Speaking at the seminar, SV Veeramani, chairman and managing director, Fourrts (India) Laboratories Private Limited, gave a detailed account of the present status of the pharma industry in Tamil Nadu and appealed to Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, who was present there, to unveil an exclusive policy for the pharma industry. He also suggested that this policy could be annexed to the already existing bio-technology policy as it would benefit the industry very much.

Veeramani said that of the 1.2 trillion US dollars of global pharmaceutical market, India contributed to 34 billion US dollar worth pharmaceutical production. “But Gujarat, Maharashtra, AP and Telangana have been producing much more pharmaceutical products. But consumption of pharma products in Tamil Nadu stands at 6.4 per cent of the national-level consumption but we are only producing 3.4 per for domestic markets,” he said.