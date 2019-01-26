Home Cities Chennai

SHG women win Rs 12 lakhs worth orders at Global Investors Meet

At the end of the two-day event, the groups had sold 1.25 lakh worth of products and bagged orders worth 12 lakh from various corporates looking for alternatives to plastics. 

Published: 26th January 2019 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Global Investors Meet has turned out to be a blessing for women self-help groups that set up stalls at the venue. 

The eco-friendly products manufactured by these groups — attached with the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women (TNCDW) —  and showcased at GIM were a major hit among corporate houses at the event. 

At the end of the two-day event, the groups had sold 1.25 lakh worth of products and bagged orders worth 12 lakh from various corporates looking for alternatives to plastics. 

“TNCDW set up at stall at the GIM to showcase eco-friendly products as we were inspired by the ban on plastics,” says marketing manager of the Corporation Gopi. Plates made of areca leaves, baskets and cloth bags were displayed in the stall. 

“Products made of jute, like purses, folders and bags, were of highest demand,” says Gopi. “We only intended to showcase a small quantity, but people wanted to buy them. Over the two days, we got orders from over 100 corporate houses,” says Gopi.

“At least 20 people have come forward to take dealership of our products, made by over 300 self-help groups,” he added.

