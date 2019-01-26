Shop for your dream vacation at the ‘holiday bazaar’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There’s more reason to celebrate Republic Day this year as Southern Travels is set to launch the two-day ‘holiday bazaar’ on Saturday that will provide travellers with a wide array of attractive tour packages at discounted rates.

The holiday bazaar will be held at The Residency Hotel on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 9 pm. This bazaar was started in 2016 as a way for travel enthusiasts to meet travel destination experts from Southern Travels to pick the perfect location for their vacation and avail cash discounts for the same.

“This year on booking any domestic or international holiday package that is above 50,000, travellers can avail a silver coin,” said the Southern Travels Chennai assistant general manager, N Manohar. “We have been in the business for 48 years and have grown based on the feedback we have received over the years from our customers. We look to ensure they have a hassle-free trip and this Holiday Bazaar will have packages inclusive of everything. When they are on the trip, they will only have to spend on shopping!”

One of the distinguishing factors is that Southern Travels provides South Indian meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner, said T Alagar Samy, who handles international tours for the company.

“Our customers appreciate the food that we provide them with the most,” he said. “Adding to this, we got many requests to have a tour manager who speaks multiple South Indian languages.”