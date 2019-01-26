The fast and the furious

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Jumping signals, honking away to glory, and being indecisive are but a few qualities of some drivers, which angers others. With great horsepower comes great responsibility, because the decisions you make behind the wheel might bring other lives to a screeching halt. Here are nine mistakes that motorists make on the road that drive Rochana Mohan and illustrator Soumyadip Sinha up the wall

The bisexual

Bisexuals really get the short end of the stick — not gay enough for the gays and not straight enough for the straights. Sexuality is a spectrum, unlike the road, which has lanes. The bisexual driver gets no sympathy from me, because somehow, miraculously, they manage to block a two-lane road in their i10 — that car can barely fill one lane on its own. With 80 per cent of their vehicle in one lane, the other 20 per cent is just enough to prevent you from overtaking them. On certain roads like Ambattur Estate Road, you need to pick a side, dude. But, I understand — you have a history of not being able to choose one or the other.

So much gossip

Now, I love to gossip. There’s nothing better than ripping apart somebody’s entire life for no other reason than because I can. However, there’s a time and a place for slinging mud at someone, and the middle of the road is not one of those places. You’ve all seen two bikers or auto drivers on the road merrily talking to each other. I don’t care if they’re talking about their love lives or if they’re two secret agents sharing confidential information — not on the road. What would you say if I decided that I was going to have a bath in the middle of the road? Oh wait, I’ve seen mamas on the road do that…maybe chatting on the road isn’t as bad as I thought.

Toe the line

Pedestrians always have right of way (for those of you who don’t know what that is, return your driving license), although roads are made for cars. Your debate may go as follows: yes, roads are made for cars, and that’s why pedestrians have pavements! My counter-point would be: have you ever walked on pavement and not a) seen a man urinating/smelled urine, b) been blocked by a potti kadai, or c) tripped because pavements are not taken care of? So when these folks try to cross the road, we’re all supposed to make sure the zebra crossing is empty. But, ideals are better than the reality — just compare my imaginary lover to my real-life lover. The former is Deepika Padukone, the latter is non-existent, like zebra crossings.

Spontaneous stupidity

Some people like to plan out their day in the morning, like me. Some like to plan out their week, like my friends. Some like to plan their entire life — profession, age of marriage and having children, like every Indian parent. However, some people are so spontaneous that the very thought of thinking out the route of their commute makes them twitch, which is probably why they decide when to take that left turn three seconds before they do it. Irritatingly enough, you can’t even yell at them, because they switch on their indicator after they turn, giving them an excuse. They’re the definition of ‘going with the flow’ – which leaves the rest of us scrambling to figure out what and where this mysterious ‘flow’ is going.

Colour-blind

Is my blood green? Is the sky yellow? Traffic signals send clear messages through the use of colour. Green lets you go, red stops you in your tracks, and yellow advises caution. However, these are people who don’t see colour. Green lights don’t cause much confusion. Red lights, however, are like that dull ache in your right hand — you know it means something bad, but you’re here for a good time, not a long time. Yellow lights are basically a race to get through the other side — and this race is worse than the Salman Khan movie. I get very upset when women do this kind of colourblind driving, but I’m not surprised when men do it.

Tarmac teacher

I drive fast, and I’ll admit that it’s wrong. I’m working on making sure my driving is as slow as my ability to multiplying 4 into 6. However, I’ve had countless men (why is it always men!?) slide up next to me at a signal, lean over, and say, “Madam, actually, don’t take this badly… You’re driving very fast, ma… Too fast. Girls shouldn’t drive this way.” Before I completely lose my temper, could he please show me where I asked for his opinion? Does he think that if I go too fast, my uterus would fly out of my body? Or that the wind would push my breasts inwards? Four times six is 24!

Use protection, kids

It’s wonderful to drive on the road and see the tip of the heads of people driving two-wheelers, especially their dandruff and split ends. These people firmly believe that protection is for losers (if you want another example, look at our population), forgetting that the tip is the most sensitive part of the body. What they need to know, however, is that there are many kinds of protection— different shapes and sizes — that are easily available. And while exposing yourself to the public and feeling the wind coursing through your hair is a remarkable feeling, you are at risk of disease — my personal favourites being skullbrokenitis and stupidity. If you’re getting confused, remember this simple message: if you like, put a ring on it; if you drive, put a belt on, and if you ride, wear a helmet.

Horn-y

Imagine. You’re driving. People are driving with some sense. The background music is from a skincare commercial. You’re calm, your hair is poppin’, glitterin’, shinin’. HOOOOOOOONK, PAPARAPARAPRARA. Your imaginary moment is ruined by loud and unnecessary honking. This behaviour is exhibited primarily by SUVs, vans and buses. I can understand honking when traffic is moving, but why do you honk when you’re at a red light? There is no movement to encourage! I always wonder how these kind of drivers would be when they’re not driving. They’re probably the kind of people who talk over people talking to them. They’re probably people who talk at a funeral. And I realised, the best way to deal with these loud-mouthed vehicles is to honk back at them until they realise how horrible it is and stop it. Just kidding, they only try to outdo you.

The Innova

Let me ask you one question: have you ever seen an Innova on the road that keeps to the speed limit, doesn’t cut lanes or quietly waits at a signal? Drivers are afraid of only three vehicles on the road — a speeding bus, water tanker lorry, and an Innova — and that’s because all three pose the same risk of flattening you out thinner than a chapati. Everyone knows when the Innova is coming — there will be a barrage of honking, cars will swerve out of the way, and a faint smell of blood will fill the air. I’ve been driving for five years now, and I’ve never seen a single Innova driver who doesn’t drive like he has a pregnant woman in the back seat.