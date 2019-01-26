Transport dept told to place draft rules in public domain

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the State Transport department to place the draft rules of the TN Motor Vehicle Accident Claims Tribunal Rules, 1989, immediately in public domain, giving 30 days time for response from the public and after considering the suggestions received, to notify the final amendment, expeditiously.

Justice P N Prakash gave the direction, when the petition from Cholamandalam Insurance Company came up for further hearing.

Earlier, the Additional Advocate-General told the judge that the draft amendment to the 1989 Rules, aimed to curb fake compensation claims, requires to be placed in public domain for suggestions, before they are notified. And conceding it, the judge gave the direction.

The judge also directed the DGP to notify the name of the Nodal Officers in each district, together with their email ID, to deal with the complaints of claimants with regard to non-uploading of documents qua vehicular accidents in the website for immediate redressal.