Turn up for Republic Day, no action will be taken: Striking Chennai teachers told

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Teachers who participated in the indefinite strike organised by Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisations, can avert disciplinary action against them, if they present themselves at their schools for Republic Day celebrations on Saturday, said a circular issued by the Chennai Chief Education Officer.

READ |​ Despite show cause notice to 14,000 teachers in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, protesters continue to spill on to roads

The circular, which has come four days after members of the Council started their indefinite strike on Tuesday, said that if the teachers participated in the Republic Day celebrations in their schools and continued to work thereafter, disciplinary action would not be taken against them as per law. However, they will still not be given salaries for the days they were absent under the ‘no-work-no-pay’ policy, the circular added.

“This is a chance for teachers to avert action against them. However, if they do not show up on Saturday, we will replace them with temporary staff on Monday,” said Chief Education Officer R Thiruvalar Selvi. She added that the Department was serious about taking action as Board practical exams for class 12 will begin on Feb 4.

READ | TN teachers' strike: Detained Pudukottai teacher gives students lessons from behind gates

Notices given to teachers

While thousands of notices were issued in several districts, only 407 notices were issued to teachers in Chennai, owing to limited participation by teachers working in the city’s government schools.