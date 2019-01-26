Woman conned of chain; 5 snatching incidents across Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old woman was conned by four women who posed as customers in an autorickshaw and stole a five sovereign-chain from her at Kelly’s on Thursday evening. Police said, Padmavathi, a resident of Narayana Street in Aynavaram, had gone to the hospital for a check up at Kelly’s. “The victim was waiting at the bus stop at Kelly’s when four women who were waiting at the same bus stand, struck a conversation with her. They suggested they travel by the same auto rickshaw and pay `20 each, to reach Aynavaram. All five boarded an autorickshaw,” said a police officer.

“As they were travelling, one of the women informed the victim that her chain was broken. Believing this, she took out the chain and kept it in her handbag,” the officer added.

It was only after the victim reached her house, she realised her chain was missing.

Meanwhile, five chain snatching incidents were reported in the City in the last 24 hours. Though the police are maintaining high vigil round-the-clock and have installed CCTV cameras across the city, this doesn’t seem to have decreased the incidents of chain snatching.

Five women were victims of chain snatching across the City on Thursday. Kanamma, 38 of Puzhal, was walking back home, when two bike borne snatchers stole a nine sovereign-chain from her.

Similarly, at Kundrathur, Devi, 33 lost her five sovereign-chain. Also, Padma, 65 from Kilpauk, Thangam, 53 from Velachery and Throaiammal from Saidapet, lost five, ten and one sovereigns gold chains, respectively.

Woman ‘kidnapped, robbed’ by auto driver

Chennai: A 25-year-old woman employed as a cashier at a private school in Vepery filed a complaint that an autorickshaw driver allegedly kidnapped her on Thursday night and dropped her at Porur and stole her handbag containing phone and her debit cards. The victim was identified as Emalda of Chetpet. On Thursday night, she boarded an autorickshaw.

“The victim claimed to have lost consciousness after getting into the auto and when she woke up, she realised the driver was taking her along Porur,” said a police officer. The woman claimed to have raised an alarm, fearing which the man allegedly dropped her at Porur signal.