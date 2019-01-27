CAO of Koyambedu market transferred after traders lodge complaint

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chief Administrative Officer of Market Management Committee S Rajendran was transferred on Wednesday after a section of traders complained against him to Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam.

While the orders were passed on January 23, he was relieved of his charge on Saturday with the Member-Secretary of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) holding additional charge.

It is learnt that S Govindarajan, a Special District Revenue Officer (Land Acquisition), Chennai-Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor, Salem, may take over as new District Revenue officer and Chief Administrative officer of Koyambedu Market from next month.

The transfer of Rajendran has been welcomed by a section of traders at Koyambedu. They have put up posters hailing the decision of Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam in the matter. A trader, on anonymity, said that the official’s “high-handed activities during checks have made him unpopular in the market.”

However, another section of traders hailed Rajendran for his crackdown on encroachments in Koyambedu market.

It is learnt that the move by the official in taking over the land of a private corporate house near the bio-methanation plant was the prime reason for his transfer.

CMDA has allotted a land, acquired by it in the 1980s from Tamil Nadu Housing Board for vermin-compost, separation of garbage for bio-methanation plant as well as banana stem process, but it could hardly be put to use due to a court battle over the rights of the land. It is learnt that the then officials at Market Management Committee allegedly failed to initiate action as a result, the land ’s title rights already got shifted from various persons.

During Pongal, much to surprise of traders and residents, the land had a government banner claiming that it belonged to Biomethanation Plant and government buses were parked on it. Within 24 hours, banners got removed and the private party sealed the premises.

Market sources claim this could be one of the actions which could have cost Rajendran his job. When Express tried to contact Rajendran, he did not respond.