Despite short platforms, two express trains get stoppage at Ambattur

CHENNAI: Even as platforms are inadequate to accommodate express trains, Southern Railway’s decision to stop Chennai — Jolarpet Yelagiri Express and Chennai — Tirupati Sapthagiri Express at Ambattur station, in both directions, from January 28 on a trial basis has come as a rude shock to rail passengers.

The proposed stops for the express trains at Ambattur station that has 300 metres platforms (1 and 2) is said to be a blatant violation of railway safety norms which mandates that station should have 700 metres of platform to have stop of 24 coaches trains.

“The platforms are built to accommodate 12 car suburban local trains. If Yelagiri Express which runs with 24 coaches stops at Ambattur, 11 coaches, including three women coaches in front and three women compartments from rear, will not have platforms. This will put disabled and elderly to hardship while boarding and alighting the trains,” said K.Baskar, member, Divisional rail users consultative committee’s (DRUCC), Chennai.

“We have no idea on who made such a demand. The move is likely to endanger passengers lives while negotiating between the tracks. The level-crossing gate lacks proper foot over bridge and the station has six tracks. When passengers from the coaches lying outside the platforms move around the tracks, their lives will be in danger due to trains on other lines,” Baskar cautioned.

According to an official release, Yelagiri and Sapthagiri Express which are provided stoppage at Ambattur stations from January 28 for six months will be operated on slow line between Vyasarpadi and Avadi.

However, railways have fixed a travel time of 23 minutes between Central and Ambattur, which is impossible to achieve with the stoppage at Perambur, said regular commuters. They are also worried that changing of tracks by the trains will disrupt operation of suburban services during peak hours.

“When express trains which usually run on fast line from Central are received on slow line at Vysarapadi, the locals from Perambur and Beach have to be stopped. Similarly, when the trains move from slow line to fast line at Avadi both express and locals trains will be delayed. More than 10 trains will be affected,” said Naina Masilamani of Arakkonam rail passengers association.

Chennai has the second highest floating population from Vellore district. Owing to huge demand, the number of coaches in Yelagiri Express was increased to 24 a decade ago, which is the maximum permitted coaches for any train in Indian Railways.

“Railways neither has infrastructure nor passengers demand to provide stop at Ambattur. We have no knowledge how this happened,” a senior official attached to operations wing of Chennai division, told Express. Despite repeated attempts, Southern Railway headquarters officials remained tight lipped.