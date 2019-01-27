Home Cities Chennai

Padma awardee Dr Ramaswami Venkataswami: Freedom fighter’s son who saved many a limb and life

He is the founding father of Institute for Research and Rehabilitation of hand and Department of Plastic Surgery at Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital.

Ramaswami_Venkataswami

Dr Ramaswami Venkataswami with Vice President Hamid Ansari (File Photo | PIB)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Born in the remote Kothaneri village in Virudhanagar in Tamil Nadu, this son of a farmer and freedom fighter was instrumental in popularising plastic surgery and hand trauma care in India, giving millions of people, whose arms got severed in various accidents, hope. 

Dr Ramaswami Venkataswami, who is one among the 94 Padma Shri awardees, is the founding father of Institute for Research and Rehabilitation of hand and Department of Plastic Surgery at Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital, which on an average performs 10,000 hand surgeries annually.   

Incidentally, the department was inaugurated exactly 48 years ago on the same day — January 26 — in 1971 with 20 beds. Recalling the initial days, 86-year-old Venkataswami, who resides in Purasawakkam in Chennai, told Express that due to paucity of space, two small corridors were blocked and converted into an operation theatre and sterile dressing room. 

“I felt the need for introducing a hand trauma care centre as hundreds of people from North Chennai industrial and port complex come with hand injuries or ripped-off fingers and were badly mismanaged at the outpatient level. In the first year itself, over 3,000 cases of injuries to the hand were treated. In five years, this corridor theatre measuring 9ft by 21 ft, catered for 30,000 hand injuries,” he said with a sense of pride. Venkataswami is also credited for launching the country’s first microsurgical centre in Stanley, starting the first certificate course in hand surgery and founding the Indian Society for Reconstructive Micro Surgery. 

In two decades between 1971-91, Venkataswami was able to gift normal life to over 2 lakh patients, who otherwise might have lost their limbs. He says the most heartening moment is when he sees the full function of the arm restored. He vividly recollects a young trainee from a star hotel who in a hurry jammed his hand in the lift door. 

“The thumb was gone and there was nothing but the bones on that hand. All muscles, blood vessels, and nerves were gone. We immediately sutured up the skeleton of the thumb to the rest of the hand and a series of grafts from the toe, gave the young man full function of the hand. He was back at his job.” 

Expressing his elation, J Radhakrishnan, principal secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, told Express that Venkataswami richly deserves the Padma award and he continues to remain a guiding force for development of the department. 

