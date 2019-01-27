Get your dream holiday package at discounted rates

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 100 enthusiastic travellers made their way to the first day of Southern Travels’ ‘Holiday Bazaar’ where a number of attractive holiday packages are on offer at discounted rates.

While USA and Europe continue to be the most popular destinations, there are a number of other destinations that are catching up, especially among the younger Instagram ‘wander lust’ generation.

“Earlier people were very conscious of the price, and travelling was something that was done if there was a possibility,” said Sudhir Tuli, General Manager - Sales, Southern Travels, New Delhi. “Today, travelling has become a necessity. People are willing to spend on travel rather than save. So a number of new international destinations are gaining prominence like Scandinavian countries and Eastern Europe or even South America.”

He added that there is a trend towards backpacking among youngsters, especially in countries like Spain and Portugal. Even when it comes to domestic travel, while the pilgrimage tours rule the roost, more people are opting for off-beat holidays that could be a trip in the North-East or a beach vacation in Andaman and Nicobar.

Around 30 people signed up for packages and around 12 of them received silver coins as they spent over Rs 50,000 on their trips. “Our pilgrimage trips continue to be the most popular,” said Southern Travels Chennai Assistant General Manager, N Manohar. “Kashmir too is a very sought after destination and we see a lot of people signing up for Jaipur and Agra packages as well. The response this year has been much better than last year.”

The holiday bazaar will conclude on Sunday. It is being held from 10 am to 9 pm at The Residency hotel in T Nagar. This bazaar was started in 2016 as a way for travel enthusiasts to meet travel destination experts from Southern Travels to pick the perfect location for their vacation and avail cash discounts for the same.