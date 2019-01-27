Home Cities Chennai

Get your dream holiday package at discounted rates

Over 100 enthusiastic travellers made their way to the first day of Southern Travels’ ‘Holiday Bazaar’ where a number of attractive holiday packages are on offer at discounted rates. 

Published: 27th January 2019 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Holiday bazaar by Southern travels at Residency hotel | D Kishore Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 100 enthusiastic travellers made their way to the first day of Southern Travels’ ‘Holiday Bazaar’ where a number of attractive holiday packages are on offer at discounted rates. 

While USA and Europe continue to be the most popular destinations, there are a number of other destinations that are catching up, especially among the younger Instagram ‘wander lust’ generation. 

“Earlier people were very conscious of the price, and travelling was something that was done if there was a possibility,” said Sudhir Tuli, General Manager - Sales, Southern Travels, New Delhi. “Today, travelling has become a necessity. People are willing to spend on travel rather than save. So a number of new international destinations are gaining prominence like Scandinavian countries and Eastern Europe or even South America.” 

He added that there is a trend towards backpacking among youngsters, especially in countries like Spain and Portugal. Even when it comes to domestic travel, while the pilgrimage tours rule the roost, more people are opting for off-beat holidays that could be a trip in the North-East or a beach vacation in Andaman and Nicobar. 

Around 30 people signed up for packages and around 12 of them received silver coins as they spent over Rs 50,000 on their trips. “Our pilgrimage trips continue to be the most popular,” said Southern Travels Chennai Assistant General Manager, N Manohar. “Kashmir too is a very sought after destination and we see a lot of people signing up for Jaipur and Agra packages as well. The response this year has been much better than last year.” 

The holiday bazaar will conclude on Sunday. It is being held from 10 am to 9 pm at The Residency hotel in T Nagar. This bazaar was started in 2016 as a way for travel enthusiasts to meet travel destination experts from Southern Travels to pick the perfect location for their vacation and avail cash discounts for the same.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions
The mementoes gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Mementoes gifted to PM Modi to go under the hammer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp