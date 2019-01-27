Help for renovation of Anna University, alumni urged

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is some suspicion about how money that is contributed is used, but people can have full confidence that there will be no misuse, MK Surappa, Vice-Chancellor of Anna University, said on Saturday, on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the 1969 batch of the College of Engineering.

He spoke about the time when he attended a conference in New Delhi where a large number of people spoke about how there was no hope for State Universities. Surappa, however, did not agree with this view and believed that one of the reasons State Universities are lagging behind is because of the lack of facilities.

“We have to accept our deficiencies and need to introspect about how we can go from great to greater and good to excellent. We need to have an ambience and ecosystem that promotes innovation. Alumni should come together and contribute because over a period of time, the facilities have diluted for various reasons. Some of the laboratories have not changed since your time (addressing the audience),” he said.

Over 100 batchmates gathered at the TAG auditorium for the alumni meet. It was an atmosphere of warmth and nostalgia as many of the classmates of the batch were meeting after decades. Professors too were honoured at the meet.

“It is nice to be back to college after 50 years,” said V Panchaksharam. “I have come down from Bangalore. While I am in touch with a lot of people, it is wonderful to be here and see so many of my batchmates who now live in other cities and countries.”

Another member of the batch, N Seshadri Kumar spoke of the batch’s contribution towards the college - an integrated rainwater harvesting unit for the hostel and also a corpus fund of 10 lakh for deserving students.

The integrated rain water harvesting at the New Mess building for the girl students will store 36K litres and the remaining will replenish the ground water through a recharge pit. A borewell, nearby has been commissioned to harness ground water, he said.